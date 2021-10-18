The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding the finding of human remains this past weekend at the scene on Lake Tawakoni where a vehicle was previously found which belonged to Carey Mae Parker, who went missing 30 years ago:
On Feb. 4, 2021 the Adventures with a Purpose divers located a vehicle that matched the description of the one belonging to Carey Mae Parker, who had disappeared thirty years prior, submerged in Lake Tawakoni off the causeway on 751. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office was immediately notified and advised of the finding. Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones met the divers at the location and spoke with diver Jared Leisek and the family of Carey Mae Parker. Sheriff Jones found out that months earlier the family had contacted this group to seek help in locating Carey Mae Parker. Jared Leisek advised Sheriff Jones that the group’s normal procedure would be to just locate the vehicle and let law enforcement take over the investigation. Adventures with a Purpose agreed to stay and assist Hunt County Sheriff’s Office in retrieving the vehicle from the lake. During the recovery of the vehicle and due to it being submerged for thirty years, the vehicle was not able to be recovered in one piece. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office was able to confirm it was the 1980 Buick Skylark belonging to Carey Mae Parker. The following day the vehicle was processed by Hunt County Investigators and at that time no evidence was found that would place Carey Mae Parker in the vehicle.
The Department of Public Safety Dive Team was contacted by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office to do an underwater canvas of the area to search for any other evidence. At the time of the DPS search on Feb. 23, 2021, they were unsuccessful in retrieving any other items. Sheriff Jones then reached out to the family of Carey Parker to discuss the possibility of getting Adventures with a Purpose to come back. Sheriff Jones and the family contacted Jared Leisek with Adventures with a Purpose and scheduled a date to return and conduct a third search. On October 15, 2021 the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office along with Carey Mae Parker’s family met with the Adventures with a Purpose dive team at the location on the 751 causeway. The divers worked with the Sheriff’s Office for two days, locating the rest of the vehicle along with human remains. The human remains were delivered to University of North Texas Center for Human Identification for positive identification.
Sheriff Jones would like to give all the credit to the family of Carey Mae Parker for being so persistent and to the dive team of Adventures with a Purpose who are only funded by their merchandise and GoFundMe and work simply off their drive for helping bring peace and closure to families. It was a privilege for the Sheriff’s Office to be a part of working with the family and Adventures with a Purpose to help bring closure in this case.
