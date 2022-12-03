Multiple law enforcement agencies were processing human remains found this week in Rains County, just south of the border with Hunt County.
Although no person has been identified in regard to the remains, authorities in Rains and Hunt counties acknowledge much speculation centered on a Quinlan firefighter who went missing in 2017.
Michael Chambers disappeared in March 2017. He last was seen on surveillance cameras at the Walmart on Highway 34 in Quinlan. Since then, his disappearance has led to searches by law enforcement agencies and private companies in several locations of interest. Chambers’ disappearance remains an open investigation.
The Rains and Hunt County Sheriff’s Offices along with the Texas Rangers responded Wednesday to investigate the finding of human skeletal remains and other evidentiary items in Rains County. The remains were sent to the University of North Texas for identification.
“Our agencies are aware there have been postings on social media regarding evidence and assumptions that the remains are of a missing Quinlan man,” said the statements issued by sheriffs in both Hunt and Rains County. They said formal identification can be made only through dental records and/or DNA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.