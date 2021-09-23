The Hunt County Sheriff's Office released the following statement Thursday morning, on the anniversary of the disappearance of Lisa Chandler:
Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones announces that today marks the 14th anniversary of the Lisa Chandler disappearance. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office continues to follow up on every lead into her disappearance.
The 44 year old disappeared on Sunday, September 23, 2007. Chandler was last seen at her home in the 5500 block of Hwy. 34 N. in Wolfe City, TX.
Chandler was reported missing by family members when they were unable to reach her by phone. When family members went to Chandler’s residence to check on her, they found the doors to be unlocked, windows open with her purse, identification and cigarettes on the kitchen counter.
Sheriff’s investigators were able to track Chandler’s scent with bloodhounds five miles along Hwy. 34 towards Greenville before the trail ended. Chandler may have walked south along Highway 34 from her residence and possibly been picked up by a passing motorist.
At the time of her disappearance, Lisa Lee Chandler was 150 lbs. with brown hair. Chandler is approximately 5’6” tall with hazel eyes.
If you have information regarding Lisa Chandler’s whereabouts, Sheriff Jones encourages citizens to call the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6838 or they can text or submit online, their anonymous tip to Hunt County Crime Stoppers in any of the following ways.
CALL: Hunt County Crime Stopper 903-457-2929
LOG: onto: www.huntcountycrimestoppers.com and click “submit a tip”
MOBIL APP: P3Tips.com
