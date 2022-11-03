The Hunt County Sheriff's Office released the following statement concerning the discovery Wednesday of a deceased cyclist near Merit:
On Wednesday November 2, 2022, at approximately 3:04 pm, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a 911 call in reference to a cyclist that was located on the Chaparral Rail Trail in the Merit area near Hunt County Road 1108. When Deputies arrived on scene, they found that the Merit Fire Department had responded to the scene and advised the cyclist that had been located was deceased.
Deputies learned that a subject was riding on the trail looking for a fellow rider that had entered the trail earlier in the day. The subject rode up on his friend and found him to be unresponsive and called 911.
Judge Wayne Money performed the inquest and ordered the deceased to be transported to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
After the initial investigation, it appeared the cyclist suffered some type of a medical emergency, no foul play is suspected.
Sheriff Terry Jones stated he wanted to thank the Merit Fire Department for their response and assistance on the call. Sheriff Jones also wished to offer his condolences to the family of the deceased.
