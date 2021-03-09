Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones has released a statement ahead of Wednesday’s fourth anniversary of the disappearance of Michael Chambers.
“The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office continues to follow up on every lead into his disappearance. The 70-year-old disappeared on March 10, 2017 from his home in the 7000 block of FM 2101. Chambers was seen on surveillance entering, making a purchase and then leaving the Wal-Mart located at 8801 State Highway 34 in Quinlan, TX. Chambers has not been seen or heard from since.
Chambers’ wife reported him missing after returning home from work that evening to an empty house, Mrs. Chambers said she had spoken to her husband around 8 a.m. the day he went missing. Chambers was last seen wearing black pants, a blue t-shirt and a blue baseball cap. Chambers is 6 foot 3 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds. He has blue eyes and balding gray hair.
If you have information regarding Chambers’ whereabouts, Sheriff Jones encourages citizens to call the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6838 or they can text or submit online, their anonymous tip to Hunt County Crime Stoppers in any of the following ways: CALL: Hunt County Crime Stoppers 903-457-2929 or LOG: onto: HYPERLINK "http://www.huntcountycrimestoppers.com" www.huntcountycrimestoppers.com and click “submit a tip”
