Two searches were conducted earlier this week, in an effort to determine what happened to a Quinlan man who disappeared in 2017 and a Royse City woman who vanished in 1994.
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office issued statements Tuesday concerning the searches for Michael Chambers and Roszan Payne.
• Sheriff Terry Jones said that investigators coordinated Sunday and Monday with the Adventures with a Purpose dive team and the family of Roszan Payne to search some locations of interest in reference to Payne’s disappearance. Payne was last seen in August 1994 by family members at her residence in Royse City. At the time of her disappearance she was driving a late 1980s model green Volvo.
“Adventures with a Purpose divers searched an area of State Highway 276 near the two mile bridge and multiple coves until making their way back to the FM751 causeway,” Jones said. “The Adventures with a Purpose team also searched the cove at Sky Point RV Park in East Tawakoni and the stone quarries on County Road 339 and FM 429 in Kaufman County.”
Although the searches provided no additional leads, Jones thanked Adventures with a Purpose and their entire team for their efforts.
• On Monday the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office investigators coordinated with the Grand Prairie Fire Department Dive Team and Chambers’ family to conduct a search at Fannin Creek in the area of FM 2947 and County Road 3516. This search was a follow-up on a search that was done last May.
Chambers disappeared in March 2017 and was last seen on surveillance cameras at the Walmart on Highway 34 in Quinlan.
“The search on Monday failed to turn up any information or evidence that Mr. Chambers was in the area,” Jones said, thanking the dive team for their assistance.
Jones said both cases remain open and the investigations are continuing.
“These cases along with the other unsolved cases in Hunt County are not just considered missing persons,” Jones said. “We are looking at every aspect of these cases and not ruling out anything that may have happened to these individuals.”
Anyone who may have information on the disappearance of either Payne or Chambers is asked to contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6838, or to remain anonymous they can contact Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903-457-2929 or log into http://www.huntcountycrimestoppers.net/ or mobile app P3TIPS.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.