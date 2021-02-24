The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is reporting it returned to Lake Tawakoni Tuesday to search for additional clues concerning the missing Carey Mae Parker.
Sheriff Terry Jones issued a statement this afternoon indicating his officers along with members of the Texas Department of Public Safety returned to the causeway on FM 751. Tuesday morning to locate additional evidence in the area where a vehicle was located on Feb. 4. which was confirmed to belong to Parker.
But Jones said no additional evidence was recovered.
The statement added information was received of another vehicle in Lake Tawakoni near Pump Station Road. The vehicle was recovered and an investigation continues to identify the vehicle and the circumstances why it was located in the water.
Jones thanked the members of the Texas Department of Public Safety and Forensic Anthropologist Marcus R. Ingraham for the assistance provided.
Multiple searches have been conducted for Parker across southern Hunt County, including at least three in 2019.
An all day search was conducted May 23, 2019, as deputies with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office joined with the Mark 9 K-9 unit for an inspection of the 900 block of State Highway 276 for evidence. The search included two businesses as well as several personal properties in the area.
Sheriff’s officials said at the time they had written consent to proceed with the search on all of the properties.
A search was conducted in February 2019 on private property in the Waco Bay subdivision, where a search was also conducted on Jan. 19, 2019, although nothing of evidentiary value was reported found.
Parker was last seen in March 1991, when she was 23. At the time, Parker was working night shifts at an air-conditioning company in Terrell.
According to Patricia Gager, Parker’s sister, their father said at the time that he’d contacted a friend in local law enforcement who was supposed to have filed a missing persons report.
But in 2010, after checking with the sheriff’s office, Gager discovered the department had no missing persons record on file for Parker, so one was opened – 19 years after the date she was last seen.
The properties searched in January and February 2019 covered a 100-acre grid that also included the old Parker home.
