The Hunt County Sheriff's Office released a statement this afternoon in connection with a body found this morning:
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a welfare check in the 4900 block of Interstate 30 at approximately 10:47 a.m. on April 21, 2020.
Additional information revealed workers at the location had discovered what they believed to be a deceased male under a mobile home at the business.
Patrol Deputy’s arrived on scene and observed the person had been deceased for a period of time. Investigators with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office along with the Texas Rangers and Constable Terry Jones arrived a short time later to process the scene.
The initial investigation showed no obvious signs of foul play and Justice of the Peace Sheila Linden conducted the inquest and ordered an autopsy to be performed.
Additional information will be provided at a later time pending the results of the full autopsy report.
