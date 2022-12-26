AUSTIN — A biennial report on sexual assault is recommending Texas lawmakers mandate trauma‐informed response training for law enforcement and peace officers.
The report, released Tuesday, was put together by the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force, or SASTF. It included 12 policy recommendations ahead of the 88th Texas Legislative Session.
“As Texans, we will always protect the right of all citizens to live safely and securely,” said Gov. Greg Abbott, a member of the task force. “With these goals in mind, dedicated professionals and volunteers across Texas continue their invaluable work in crime prevention, law enforcement, prosecution, advocacy, and victim support – helping to create a better, safer future for all Texans.”
The task force recommends Texas update the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement’s Basic Peace Officer Course to add a minimum of eight hours of instruction related to trauma‐informed child sexual abuse and adult sexual assault investigations.
It also recommends an update to the state occupation code mandating training for trauma‐informed response to child sexual abuse and adult sexual assault for all law enforcement officers, as well as asks lawmakers to look into expanding sexual assault forensic examination training requirements for emergency room medical and administrative professionals.
Additionally, the task force asks lawmakers to consider amending the sexual assault statute in the Texas Penal Code with respect to consent to provide clear protection for victims of sexual assault in circumstances not explicitly covered by current Texas law.
“I hope Texas continues as a leader in tackling the multiple issues surrounding sexual assault/rape,” a workgroup member and survivor said in the report. “I hope we are (bold) enough to really push the societal boundaries/norms so that victims have a better path to justice.”
SASTF was established in 2019 to create a a survivor-centered, trauma-informed, collaborative and coordinated response to sexual violence experienced by adults and children across the state, per the report.
During the last legislative session, SASTF recommendations that became law include requiring the Department of Public Safety to submit an annual report detailing progress on Texas’ efforts to address unsubmitted and unanalyzed sexual assault evidence collection kits.
The annual report published on Dec. 1 found that there are 3,849 kits pending submission or analysis. DPS, which processed approximately 50% of the state’s sexual assault evidence collection kits, is now processing all sexual assault evidence collection kits within statutorily mandated timeframes.
In the current report, SASTF strongly urged lawmakers to continue to appropriate the necessary funds to ensure that all sexual assault evidence collection kits are processed in a timely manner, the report said.
“Since the last legislative session, the Governor’s Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force has continued its work on behalf of Texas’ adult and child sexual assault survivors. With our shared mission of transforming Texas’ response to sexual violence, we continue to seek justice for survivors, hold offenders accountable, and ensure that all survivors have access to the resources they need for healing and recovery,” Abbott said.
The 88th Legislative Session begins Jan. 10.
