The National Weather Service is still advising of the potential for some severe thunderstorms in and near the area later today:
There is a threat for severe thunderstorms across part of the region today. Thunderstorms may develop along a dryline this afternoon, but it will depend on the strength of a capping inversion that is expected to be in place. If storms develop, they would be severe with a large hail and damaging wind threat. An isolated tornado would also be possible. Later this evening, severe thunderstorms are expected along a southward moving cold front. This activity is most likely to be east of I-35 into our East Texas counties. Damaging winds would be the main threat with these storms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.