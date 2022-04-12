There is the potential for severe weather today in Hunt County and across North Texas, before becoming cooler by mid week.
The National Weather Service forecast was calling for a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1p.m. Some of the storms could be severe,with a high near 82. South wind with gusts as high as 30 mph.
There is also a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Thursday. Some of the storms could be severe, with a low around 68. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Wednesday. It is forecast to be cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 84 before a cold front arrives. South southwest wind around 20 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon, and winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Wednesday night should be clear, with a low around 44 and a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Should a potential tornado strike in the Greenville area, local residents likely will not hear a siren, as the city no longer relies on the devices. Instead, the city maintains a free automatic telephone notification system to warn residents of dangerous weather conditions.
Additional information about the CodeRED system is available on the City of Greenville web site at www.ci.greenville.tx.us/299/codered-emergency-notification-system
Local residents who do not have Internet access that wish to sign up for CodeRED, may call the City Manager’s Office at 903- 457-3116 or visit the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library for assistance.
