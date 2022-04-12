Chance of severe weather today
Courtesy National Weather Service

There is the potential for severe weather today in Hunt County and across North Texas, before becoming cooler by mid week.

The National Weather Service forecast was calling for a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1p.m. Some of the storms could be severe,with a high near 82. South wind with gusts as high as 30 mph.

There is also a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Thursday. Some of the storms could be severe, with a low around 68. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Wednesday. It is forecast to be cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 84 before a cold front arrives. South southwest wind around 20 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon, and winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Wednesday night should be clear, with a low around 44 and a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Should a potential tornado strike in the Greenville area, local residents likely will not hear a siren, as the city no longer relies on the devices. Instead, the city maintains a free automatic telephone notification system to warn residents of dangerous weather conditions.

Additional information about the CodeRED system is available on the City of Greenville web site at www.ci.greenville.tx.us/299/codered-emergency-notification-system

Local residents who do not have Internet access that wish to sign up for CodeRED, may call the City Manager’s Office at 903- 457-3116 or visit the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library for assistance.

