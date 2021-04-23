There are chances for storms and the potential for severe weather for Hunt County and North Texas this afternoon and tonight.
The National Weather Service forecast is calling for showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. today. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall with a high near 71. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Showers and thunderstorms continue tonight, mainly before 9 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Low around 57. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Should severe weather strike in the Greenville area, the city maintains a free automatic telephone notification system to warn residents of dangerous weather conditions.
Additional information about the CodeRED system is available on the City of Greenville web site at www.ci.greenville.tx.us/299/codered-emergency-notification-system
Local residents who do not have Internet access that wish to sign up for CodeRED, may call the City Manager’s Office at 903- 457-3116 or visit the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library for assistance.
