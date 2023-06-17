Hunt County experienced multiple severe spring thunderstorms between Thursday night and Friday morning, but appeared to have been spared the worst of the weather.
“We have teams making damage assessments,” Hunt County Emergency Management Coordinator Richard Hill said as of noon Friday. “We’ve got trees down all over the county, and limbs, but there are no reports of any injuries.”
Some parts of the state did not fare so well.
The Texas Tribune reported at least three people in Perryton, a town of about 8,100 people in the Panhandle, died when a tornado hit the city Thursday afternoon in a storm that wounded more than 100 other people. Three people who had previously been reported missing were found.
Thousands of homes and business across Hunt Count lost power during the storms, and utility crews were still scrambling to make repairs by early Friday afternoon.
GEUS Marketing and Key Accounts Manager Jimmy Dickey said the outages were widespread in Greenville.
“We had almost 6,000 people without power last night,” Dickey said, adding at least seven broken poles had been found and several large trees downed into power lines.
Dickey said several outside utilities and tree trimming companies were working with GEUS crews to restore power, with about 500 customers in isolated areas across the GEUS coverage area still without electricity as of Friday morning.
“But the last 500 customers are always the hardest trying to get to,” Dickey said.
The City of Greenville made the Reecy Davis Recreation Center available Friday for citizens to stay cool and hydrated while charging phones.
Farmers Electric Cooperative and Oncor also reported significant power outages in Hunt County during the height of the storms, which brought frequent lightning, occasional large hail and high winds. The cells generated just across the Red River in Oklahoma and then swept southeast as they caused destruction through Rockwall, Collin, Fannin, Hunt and Hopkins counties.
Portions of Hunt, Collin, Fannin and Grayson counties were placed under a tornado warning shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, due a radar indicated rotation within a storm, but no tornadoes had been confirmed as of Friday afternoon.
The Caddo Mills Fire-Rescue Department did report a more than 80 mph wind gusts struck the city during the storm.
There was a slight chance in the National Weather Service forecast of severe storms late Saturday night, but with the passage of the storms comes an abrupt change to summer weather, as Hunt County and most of the surrounding counties were under a Heat Advisory Saturday, with temperatures expected well into the 90s and with the high humidity creating heat index values of 105 degrees or higher.
