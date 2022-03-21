The first work week of spring is going to start windy and wet for Greenville and Hunt County.
The National Weather Service has placed Greenville under Flood Warning for the Cowleech Fork of the Sabine River, due to the heavy rains expected with a storm system moving into the region today.
The forecast is calling for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall, with a high near 70. Showers and thunderstorms will continue into the overnight hours, with a low around 54.
Hunt County, currently under an extreme drought, could receive between two and three inches of rain with the passage of the system.
A Wind Advisory is in effect between noon and 7 p.m. today and the Flood Warning has been posted between 6:24 a.m. Tuesday and 10:13 a.m. Wednesday.
Do not drive cars through flooded areas and caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
