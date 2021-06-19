Two years ago today, severe thunderstorms passed through Greenville and Hunt County, causing major damage to multiple buildings downtown and elsewhere, including the Highland Terrace Baptist Church.
A new church sanctuary to replace the previous facility is nearing completion. While initially reported as one or more tornadoes, a survey team from the National Weather Service later attributed the damage to winds gusting at 80 mph or more. The storms caused multiple power outages and the damage took weeks to clean up, although no injuries were reported.
