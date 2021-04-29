Greenville and Hunt County apparently avoided all of the big hail and severe weather overnight, but did receive a significant drenching, with even more rain to come in the current National Weather Service forecast.
Majors Field, the city of Greenville Municipal Airport, recorded 4.83 inches of rain between 1:55 and 6:55 a.m. Thursday.
The forecast is calling for a chance of additional showers and thunderstorms until about 3 p.m. today, with a high near 75. There is a a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight, with a low around 61, and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 a.m. Friday, with a high near 73.
Additional chances for rain are in the forecast through the upcoming weekend.
A Flood Warning remains in effect for the Cowleech and South Forks of the Sabine River through 9:35 a.m. Saturday.
