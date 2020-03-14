At an emergency meeting Saturday, the Greenville City Council authorized the city manager to take certain measures to help prevent residents’ potential exposure to the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
At this time, the approved measures are to be in effect until March 31, but will be re-evaluated on at least the weekly basis by officials with the city, county, hospital district, and homeland security.
The approved measures are:
• Cancelling all events planned for the Fletcher Warren Civic Center and the Greenville Municipal Auditorium.
• No group meetings or room rentals will be scheduled at the Greenville Municipal Airport, but the terminal will remain open.
• The Annex, where the departments of Community Development and Public Works are housed, will be locked and will only take members of the public into the building by appointment.
• The Greenville Animal Control Shelter will be closed to the public but will still continue to pick up animals. Appointments can be made by members of the community to reclaim their pets if they were picked up by animal control, but animal surrenders will not be accepted. Adoptions will be put on hold for at least two weeks, as well.
• The W. Walworth Harrison Public Library will also be closed, with all of its programs and room rentals cancelled. Assistance will still be available by phone and email, and returned books will still be accepted through the outside receptacles.
• The Municipal Building will also be locked, but city employees who need to speak with human resources and members of the public wishing to meet with the departments of Parks and Recreation, HR, Finance, Main Street, Municipal Auditorium or Tourism, or the City Manager or City Secretary’s offices will need to set up an appointment.
• Wright Park Golf Course and Reecy Davis Recreation Center will both be closed, and all their scheduled events will be cancelled.
• The city jail (at the Police Station) will be closed unless absolutely necessary, and the warrant round-up scheduled for March 21-24 will be delayed.
• The Fire Administration building will be locked and members of the public will be allowed in by appointment only
• This month’s Planning and Zoning Commission, Civil Service, Police Department Civilian Volunteer Group meetings, as well as pre-app meetings between city staff and developers will be delayed.
At Saturday’s emergency meeting, Greenville City Manager Summer Spurlock emphasized that while many of the city’s buildings were being locked down, that that does not mean that city services will be unavailable.
“We just want to limit contact as much as possible, because if several city employees get sick, then we will have trouble providing those services,” Spurlock said. “It (coronavirus) may not be here yet, but it’s gonna get here so we want to delay that for as long as possible.
“We don’t want to wait for it to get here because one of the things we’re most concerned about is our capacity to treat people,” she continued. “So, if we have lots of people get sick over the course of five months, we can probably handle that, but if the same amount of people get sick over the span of just two weeks, then that would be a much bigger problem.”
Both Spurlock and Greenville Mayor David Dreiling also explained that just because several city-owned buildings are closing, that that does not mean that city employees won’t be working. And, in the event that some city employees end up having to take time off from work due to the closures, they will still be paid.
