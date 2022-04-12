On Monday morning, the SPCA of Texas received a call from the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office regarding animals in need of transport and care in the aftermath of a deadly house fire north of Greenville.
The Wolfe City Fire Department responded to the scene, alongside the sheriff's office and representatives with the Hunt County Fire Marshal.
Hunt County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 1 Wayne Money said the name of the individual who died in the fire has not been made public of Tuesday morning, pending the notification of next of kin.
The SPCA reported its Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit arrived at the property and discovered 19 cats and one dog survived the fire. Four cats perished in the fire. All the animals were found inside the house.
The living animals were rushed to the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center in Dallas for immediate medical triage and emergency care. The dog and one of the cats were subsequently transported to a local VCA animal hospital for further care and the remainder of the cats are being treated for smoke inhalation in addition to their other ailments.
