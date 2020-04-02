A seventh confirmed case of the COVID-19 virus has been reported in Hunt County and the second from the northwest corner of the county.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall announced the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the latest case is a male aged 65-plus from zip code 75442.
Earlier today, Stovall’s office reported two more individuals were confirmed with the virus; a female, aged 18-30 from zip code 75401 and a male, aged 50-64, from zip code 75422.
The individuals previously reported from Hunt County have included a male over the age of 65 also residing in zip code 75442, an 18-30-year-old female living within the city limits of Commerce, a male over the age of 65 residing north of Quinlan and a 50-64-year-old female from the southwest corner of the county.
