Former State Representative Dan Flynn of Van, who represented Hunt County in the Texas House Disrict 2 for 18 years, died Friday.
Flynn’s family issued a statement this afternoon:
“Sad news today. Chairman, Representative and Brigadier General Dan Flynn passed away peacefully this morning. He was a wonderful father to Josh, Tammy and Missy and dearly loved his wife Susan. He was also a great friend to many as well as a Texas hero who passed many good bills for Texans and many to protect us on the border and to keep Texas Military forces strong.”
Flynn lost to current Representative Bryan Slaton in the 2020 Republican Party primary runoff election.
Slaton also issued words of condolence:
“I am saddened to hear of the passing of Representative Flynn. My sincerest condolences go out to his family, and I offer upmy prayers for comfort and peace. The news of the passing of Dan Flynn is a reminder to all of us that life is fragile. We areall grateful to Representative Flynn for the work he did to defend innocent life and for his service to our community, and I am thankful that the Lord saw fit to allow Dan to witness the ending of Roe v. Wade after a lifetime of fighting for theunborn.
I would ask everyone to lift up Dan Flynn's family during this time of grieving. Though Dan and I didn't agree on everything, we both professed faith in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, and that is a glorious thing to celebrate today."
Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement this afternoon following Flynn's passing:
"Cecilia and I are saddened to hear of the passing of Representative Dan Flynn. Representative Flynn was a man of exceptional character, who served his constituents faithfully and fought to uphold the fundamental freedoms that Texans value. From advocating for the right of public schools to display the Ten Commandments in the classroom, to serving as the Chairman of the Defense and Veterans' Affairs Committee and Chairman of the Pensions Committee, Representative Flynn leaves behind an impressive legacy of leadership and selfless service to the people of Texas. He also served as a member of the U.S. Military and as Brigadier General in the Texas State Guard. Representative Flynn will be dearly missed, and our prayers go out to his wife and family during this time of grief."
Viewing has been scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Thursday at 5 Eubanks funeral home in Canton.
A funeral service is scheduled at 2 p.m. Friday at Lakeside Baptist Church in Canton.
Internment is planned for 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin.
