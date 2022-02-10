Adrien Lynn Witkofsky, former director of the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum in Greenville, died at her home in Rowlett on Jan. 29.
She and her late husband Marvin moved to Greenville in 1992, and Adrien began volunteering at the museum, which at the time was called the Hunt County Museum.
A few years later, she was hired on as administrative assistant at the museum, which was then called the American Cotton Museum. In 1998, she became director of the American Cotton Museum, which later became the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum. She was instrumental in moving the museum to its new location on I-30. Adrien was also a big advocate for Audie Murphy Days.
A celebration Adrien’s life is planned for Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church in Greenville.
