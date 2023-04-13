AUSTIN — The Texas Senate voted along party lines Wednesday in favor of a bill that would penalize university faculty for teaching critical race theory.
Critical race theory is a university-level academic concept that race is a social construct embedded into American legal systems and policies. It has also become one of the most divisive topics in national politics.
Last session, state Republican lawmakers jumped on the national trend of banning critical race theory from being taught in kindergarten through the 12th grade.
Senate Bill 16 would extend the ban to the collegiate level by prohibiting higher education faculty from “compelling” or “attempting to compel” students from adopting a belief that “any race, sex or ethnicity or social, political or religious belief is inherently superior to any other race, sex, ethnicity or belief.”
The Higher Education Coordinating Board would establish how to handle violations, per the bill.
“This bill encourages thoughtful debate while protecting a student’s right to hold his or her own beliefs,” said state Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, author of the bill.
Antonio Ingram, assistant counsel with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, previously told lawmakers he was concerned that the language in the bill was overly broad and vague.
Many others against the bill said they feared it would create a chilling effect among faculty and discourage potential students from attending a Texas institution.
Hughes said SB 16 wouldn’t censor the discussion of any topic; it would state that faculty cannot compel a student to accept a certain belief.
“Presenting different ideas is an academic freedom, an intellectual diversity. That's important and is specifically set out in the bill. But if the professor is using their power, the ultimate power of the grade for a social or political end or compelling a student in any way … that's something else and that's what we're talking about here,” Hughes said.
Democratic senators pushed back. State Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, repeatedly asked Hughes if there is any proof of this occurring in Texas schools, to which Hughes could not answer.
State Sen. Sara Eckhardt, D-Austin, said the bill is “censorship masquerading as academic freedom,” the opposite goal of Texas higher education institutions.
State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, said the bill is not about freedom of speech, but in fact curtails speech.
“We always like to say that we live in this great state, and we do great things in this state. I respectfully submit to you that this bill is far from great,” Gutierrez said. “It is small because it seeks to undermine the principal objective of university professors and our universities themselves, which is to provoke young minds to think about being their best selves so that they can someday come and be legislators and be great.”
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Republican, named SB 16 a top priority this legislative session and praised its passage on Wednesday.
“This session, there was no question that we would ban the teaching of CRT (critical race theory) in Texas universities. Liberal professors, determined to indoctrinate our students with their woke brand of revisionist history, have gone too far,” Patrick said in a statement. “I thank Sen. Hughes and the other Texas Senate Republicans for standing with me to ban this divisive and ugly practice in our universities.”
