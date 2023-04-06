AUSTIN — The Senate Committee on Education heard public testimony on a school safety bill Wednesday that would strengthen safety requirements.
Authored by State Sen. Robert Nichols, R-Jacksonville, SB 11 covers a myriad of school safety related issues.
It establishes an Office of School Safety and Security within the Texas Education Agency.
The office will be responsible for coordinating responsibilities between the Texas School Safety Center, an official university-level research center at Texas State University, and the TEA to create school safety review teams.
It also addresses how the state funds school safety by allotting $15,000 per campus, in addition to increasing the per-person allotment to $10 per student from $9.75.
“If we want to hold our schools to a certain level of safety, they need to be funded on a per-campus basis, as many of those costs are fixed no matter how many students attend the school,” Nichols said.
The bill also gives the TEA the authority to monitor and enforce school safety regulations, and directs the Office for School Safety to work closely with the Texas School Safety Center to establish clear regulations for school safety and develop a registry of vendors for school safety.
It also requires districts to share any discipline records or behavioral threat assessments associated with students when that student transfers to another district in Texas.
Two sessions ago, lawmakers passed a bill — also labeled SB 11 — to address school safety following the Santa Fe High School shooting where 10 people were killed. About four years later, Texas faced its deadliest school shooting to date in Uvalde, where a gunman entered two fourth grade classrooms at Robb Elementary and killed 21 people.
Many of those who testified Wednesday said that the 2019 bill lacked “teeth” in oversight to adequately ensure school districts were following through with school safety requirements.
Nichols said the 2023 SB 11 fixes the issues of the 2019 SB 11 through the establishment of the office.
Larry Taylor, a former state senator and chair of the Senate Education Committee, told lawmakers he favored the bill because he too believed it will close critical gaps.
“We can make all these rules in the world but you have to have fidelity in the follow through and the implementation,” Taylor said. “We unfortunately experienced another shooting, and we do not want to do that again. We've got to have fidelity all the way to the follow through.”
Leigh Wall, who was Superintendent of Santa Fe ISD during the shooting, said she, too, supports the bill but calls on lawmakers to also focus on mental health, communications with law enforcement and potential technology assistance as “school safety is a multifaceted, complex problem.”
“I believe it's clear to us all that collectively we need to continue to do better for our children,” Wall said. “I look forward to continued progress in legislation that impacts that task, an important piece for our communities.”
The bill was left pending in committee.
