AUSTIN — The Texas Senate State Affairs committee voted 7-3 to move forward a bill that would increase criminal penalties in election fraud cases.
Senate Bill 2, filed by state Sen. Bryan Hughes, a Mineola Republican, would raise the penalty for illegal voting from a Class A misdemeanor to a second-degree felony.
A second-degree felony is punishable by two to 20 years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000, per the Texas penal code.
The bill also would establish conditions under which a person could be charged with illegal voting, including when a person votes or attempts to vote knowing they are ineligible.
“This is an attempt to clean up (current law) and restore clear intent so that prosecutors know what to do .. and so the judges know how to apply the law,” Hughes said. “These offenses are serious and they should be treated as such.”
A key component of the bill would be to establish mens rea, a legal term used to establish intent in that a person knowingly commits wrongdoing.
The bill would revert to previous state law that was changed two years ago. That change reduced the offense to a Class A misdemeanor and a $4,000 fine.
Hughes argued that the bill is simply returning the state to 50 years of precedence.
Those in favor of the bill told lawmakers they believe it would strengthen election laws and bring back faith in the voting process.
“It involves election integrity, and if you don’t have it, everybody is going to suffer from it,” said Bob Green, chair of the Travis County Republican Party.
Those who opposed the law said they believed it would unnecessarily criminalize Texans who make an honest mistake and unknowingly commit voter fraud.
“If you want to go after election fraud, go after the criminals, the few that there are,” said Alex Mead, who spoke during a public comment period. “Don’t criminalize honest mistakes.”
The bill passed along party lines, with Democratic Sens. Judith Zafrini of Laredo, Jose Menendez of San Antonio and Morgan LaMantia of South Padre Island voting against the measure.
SB 2 was named a top priority by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Republican.
It will now move to the Senate floor for a debate and vote by the full Senate.
