U.S. Rep. Keith Self (R-McKinney) this week called for continued U.S. support for Ukraine and stated that he believes Russia is acting as "China's proxy in Ukraine."
“China stands ready to replace America as the preeminent world power, as Russia operates as China’s proxy in Ukraine,” Self said in a press release. “The stage is set, and everyone is watching to see if the U.S. will abdicate its position as the leader of the free world or continue helping contain the threat.”
During a recent Congressional delegation trip to Germany, Ukraine and Poland, it became clear that Europe is terrified by Russian aggression. Nowhere is this more evident than in the Baltic states that stand to be swallowed up by Russia, and the reactions of Sweden and Finland who ran for cover under the umbrella of NATO as soon as the war started, Self said.
The bright spot in Europe is Poland, which is fully committed to containing the fight within its current boundaries, thus preventing the involvement of foreign troops. It is imperative that all NATO nations in Europe engage with the same commitment demonstrated by Poland in facilitate a negotiated peace through strength.
“It is my view that America cannot abdicate its global responsibilities as the preeminent world power,” Self said. “If Russia proves successful in its third invasion and annexation of territories of a neighboring sovereign nation (Georgia and Crimea previously), with support from China, then rules-based world order is in jeopardy. National boundaries within Europe may well change too. The perceived decline of the West will become reality and the world will descend into dystopian autocratic rule.”
As a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Self is letting Congress know that now is not the time to retreat from a chaotic world. Now is the time for America to lead by offering order to the world, without yielding to a new world order, Self said.
