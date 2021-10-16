Several people gathered in the 6400 block of Wesley Street in Greenville today, to help continue the search for a Hunt County teenager who has been missing for five days.
Derek Young, 15, of Campbell was reported missing Nov. 11 from the 500 block of Redwood Street after he was said to have walked off from the residence.
Volunteers were planning to spread posters and other information during the day Saturday, in an effort to increase awareness.
Cat Shadix said none of the tips provided by the public so far have panned out, including one unconfirmed report that Young may have been seen walking with two others along County Road 2400 near State Highway 276.
Shadiz said Young left the home, carrying nothing and was not angry when he walked away.
“He would not have left without his friends and all of his friends have been at my place,” she said.
Young is reported to be a Caucasian male, five feet tall, weighing 120 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a white the dye shirst, grey/black jogger pants and white vans shoes with spray paint on them.
Anyone with information concerning Young’s whereabout is asked to contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6800.
