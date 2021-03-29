The Senior Center Resources and Public Transit will be welcoming the spring season in style this week.
The SCRPT Spring Tea and Fashion Show is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at the Landmark on Lee Street, 2920 Lee in downtown Greenville. Admission is $25 per person and includes lunch and a fashion show presented by Greenville Boutique and Gifts.
Tickets are available at SCRPT, 48912 Lee Street; Greenville Boutique and Gifts, 2805 Lee Street; Greenville Floral, 6008 Wesley Street and Luanne’s Mary of Puddin Hill, 2518 Lee Street.
Additional information is available by calling 903-454-1444 or online at www.scrpt.org
