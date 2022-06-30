SCOTUS sides with Biden Administration in ’Remain in Mexico’ termination case

AUSTIN — In its final decision of the session, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 on Thursday that the Biden Administration has legal authority to end the controversial Migrant Protection Protocols, also known as “Remain in Mexico.”
The Texas Attorney General said the ruling will make the “border crisis” worse.
Initiated under the Trump Administration, the MPP program states that non-Mexican nationals arriving by land from Mexico were returned to Mexico to await the results of their removal proceedings under section 1229a of the Immigration and Nationality Act. MPP has been used to send 70,000 migrants back to Mexico as they await trial.
Last year, the Department of Homeland Security announced the termination of the program, to which Texas and Missouri sued, claiming the Biden Administration did not lawfully end the program in a way that is consistent with federal immigration laws and the Administrative Procedure Act, and therefore DHS should continue implementing the program.
A District Court of Appeals sided with Texas, stating that due to resource constraints, terminating MPP would lead to the systemic violation of section 1225 of the INA — which states the federal government has two options when handling illegal entrants: mandatory detention or contiguous-territory return — as illegal entrants were released into the United States.
SCOTUS disagreed.
“The Government’s rescission of MPP did not violate section 1225 of the INA, and the October 29 Memoranda constituted final agency action,” the opinion read. “Nothing prevents an agency from undertaking new agency action while simultaneously appealing an adverse judgment against its original action.”
Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the opinion in which justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Brett Kavanaugh joined, all or in part. Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch dissented.
“The larger policy story behind this case is the multi-decade inability of the political branches to provide DHS with sufficient facilities to detain noncitizens who seek to enter the United States pending their immigration proceedings,” Kavanaugh wrote. “But this Court has authority to address only the legal issues before us. We do not have authority to end the legislative stalemate or to resolve the underlying policy problems.”
In his dissent, Alito sided with Texas’ claim that ending MPP would in fact force the country to violate section 1225, as the federal government is unable to process the number of migrants who illegally cross the border in a timely manner.
“DHS does not have the capacity to detain all inadmissible aliens encountered at the border, and no one suggests that DHS must do the impossible,” Alito said. “But rather than avail itself of Congress’s clear statutory alternative to return inadmissible aliens to Mexico while they await proceedings in this country, DHS has concluded that it may forgo that option altogether and instead simply release into this country untold numbers of aliens.”
He added: “This practice violates the clear terms of the law, but the Court looks the other way.”
Following the release of the opinion, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he is “disappointed” in the decision.
Paxton has bombarded the White House with lawsuits since Biden took office across several subject matters, including border issues, pandemic response and others.
Texas and the Biden Administration are still entwined in a separate legal battle over the ending of Title 42, a pandemic-era emergency rule that allows U.S. immigration authorities to expel migrants and asylum seekers because of public health concerns related to COVID-19.
Biden claims the rule is antiquated, as much of the pandemic is under control and confirmed cases remain low. Texas, which has been pushing for more stringent border policies, again claims the federal agencies did not justify their actions with reason and notify interested parties of their proposed actions and address comments from those interested parties before promulgating rules, as they are legally obligated to do.
“Today’s decision makes the border crisis worse. But it’s not the end,” Paxton said in a statement. “I’ll keep pressing forward and focus on securing the border and keeping our communities safe in the dozen other immigration suits I’m litigating in court.”
