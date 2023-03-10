AUSTIN — Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan named six additional priority bills Wednesday.
The bills would improve school safety, offer better support for Texas teachers and provide a cost-of-living adjustment for retired educators in the state.
“Ensuring that Texas children are safe in classrooms is a priority that the Texas House will take meaningful action on this year, along with passing measures that better support our teachers — beginning with recruitment and ending with retirement,” Phelan said in a statement.
RETIRED TEACHERS
House Bill 600 was filed by state Rep. Greg Bonnen, R-Friendswood.
It would provide a cost-of-living adjustment for retired Texas educators in the state while also maintaining the actuarial soundness of the Teacher Retirement System pension fund.
Eligible retired educators would receive a one-time, upfront cost-of-living increase beginning in 2024 based on the years of retirement, with a $5,000 cash payment for the state’s oldest retirees. Beginning in 2028, retired teachers could also begin receiving an annual cost-of-living adjustment of at least 1%.
Bonnen has also filed House Joint Resolution 2, which would put HB 600 on the ballot if passed by the Legislature, leaving it up to voters to decide whether it is adopted as state law.
Shannon Holmes, Association of Texas Professional Educators executive director, said prioritizing this bill is critical not only to current retirees, but also to districts’ ability to recruit and retain active educators.
“This is an investment the state of Texas needs to make in our public education system,” Holmes said. “To keep people in the profession, we must ensure our public educators will be able to support themselves in retirement.”
SCHOOL SAFETY
House Bill 3, filed by state Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, would streamline and further define the roles and responsibilities of the Texas School Safety Center and Texas Education Agency so that school safety standards can be properly enforced.
In addition, under this bill, at least one armed security officer would be required to be located on every campus. It also would provide an annual $15,000 in base funding per campus for school safety-related mitigation measures.
House Bill 13, filed by state Rep. Ken King, R-Canadian, would increase the school safety allotment to $100 per student. It also would require school districts to develop an active shooter preparedness plan and increase state funding toward mental and behavioral health resources for schools.
EDUCATION
House Bill 100, filed by King, would shift school funding from an attendance-based system to an enrollment-based system.
Under this bill, special education funding would also be expanded across the state, and there would be an increase to the transportation allotment to alleviate rising diesel costs.
Another education bill, House Bill 11, filed by state Rep. Harold Dutton, a Houston Democrat, would make a number of improvements to the state’s teacher recruitment, preparation and retention policies, including increased pay for educators who participate in various pathways.
If the bill is passed, children of Texas teachers would also be eligible for free public school prekindergarten, potentially providing more flexibility for educators in need of child care. Additionally, a new grant would be established to help teachers offset the costs of receiving special education or bilingual credentials.
“HB 11 is a result of countless testimony the committee heard during the interim and the concerns from my colleagues on how to better support our Texas teachers,” Dutton said in a statement.
MENTAL HEALTH
House Bill 400, filed by state Rep. Stephanie Klick, R-Fort Worth, would establish a grant funding stream to encourage an increased workforce in mental and behavioral health.
The program would be specifically for rural parts of the state, as well as a psychiatry graduate medical education specialty, with an emphasis on pediatric psychiatry care in Texas.
"The workforce challenges affect all aspects of the public mental health system, which is often broken down as the 3-legged stool for mental health care: community-based care, crisis care, and inpatient care. Finding new solutions to increase mental health professionals to join the workforce like Speaker Phelan’s priority is imperative for all our systems," said Lyssette Galvan, public policy director for National Alliance on Mental Health Texas.
