AUSTIN — Members of the Texas Senate Public Education Committee heard hours of public testimony Wednesday as nearly 400 individuals signed up to speak on a controversial school choice bill.
School choice, a top priority for Texas Republicans, describes programs that allow for public education funds to follow students to the school of their choice, including private, religious and home-school options.
“It is (important) to remind ourselves as elected officials that parents first should be empowered, at a minimum, to drive the educational outcomes and experiences of their children in the best ways that they see fit,” said state Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe and author of the bill.
Senate Bill 8 also would clarify a public school’s responsibilities regarding instructional material and establish a state-operated education savings account program, commonly referred to as an ESA.
ESAs, similar to health savings accounts, are at the center of much of the debate surrounding school choice.
Endorsed by top Texas Republicans including Gov. Greg Abbott, ESAs allow public tax dollars to pay for the private education of some students.
Those in favor of ESAs say they provide parents more options to send their child to a school that better suits their needs when public schools are unable.
They also say they will help balance educational opportunities, granting socioeconomically disadvantaged students an opportunity to attend higher-quality schools, and will ultimately force improved education all around because public schools will have to compete for and retain students.
“As more families have the option to choose the school that works best for their child, we will be incentivized to provide high-quality education and innovative programs to attract students. This can lead to a more diverse, dynamic education landscape in our state,” said Todd Taylor, a Texas educator.
State Sen. Donna Campbell, R-New Braunfels and vice chair of the committee, said SB 8 “lifts up all children and at the same time empowers parents to choose the arena that they want their child educated in.”
Those who oppose ESAs said they fear they will siphon desperately needed funding from public education systems that are already struggling to provide sufficient pay for teachers and staff and adequate resources for students.
Some, including state Sen. Jose Menendez, a San Antonio Democrat, brought up concerns over how the state will be able to regulate ESA-receiving schools on performance and student outcomes.
Creighton said it would be up to parents to decipher whether the school meets their educational standards.
“(Families) will make a decision on using that school,” Creighton said. “With regard to how it fits the needs of their kids, that's really not up to us. That's best left to families, and their discernment is much greater and much more wise than ours.”
Those who are against ESAs also pointed to failures of similar programs such as one in Louisiana, to which Republican lawmakers said they would ensure that would not be the case in Texas.
In addition, they voiced concerns that private schools are not required to provide critical learning options for various students, including those with special needs or who are English language learners. They added that there is no language in the bill that prevents private entities from raising the price of tuition.
Chloe Latham Sikes, with the Intercultural Development Research Association, said when evaluating other states that have adopted similar programs, they resulted in “massive financial impact” to public schools.
“The longer amount of time a private voucher program has been in operation, the lower academic outcomes and the higher the cost,” Latham Sikes said. “These are the trends that are across studies because each of these states do have different programs, different amounts of programs that serve students in different capacities.”
The bill was left pending in committee.
