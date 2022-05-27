Registration is nearing the deadline for the upcoming Tools For School event.
Online registration continues until Saturday, May 28.
Tools For School is expected to assist students in in grades Kindergarten through 6th grade for the 2022-2023 school year
There will be no additional registration offered.
The annual backpack and school supplies giveaway will again be a drive-thru event and is scheduled 8 a.m.-noon Aug. 6 at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 6801 Wesley Street. in Greenville.
Registration is available at https://bit.ly/3lfKnol
Parents/Guardians will receive a confirmation email from Google Forms that will include additional details.
Those wanting additional information can e-mail Kristi@tools-for-school.org.
Tools for School, Inc. (TFS) is a non-profit organization located in Greenville, Texas. Each year, they provide backpacks for K-6th grade students full of school supplies.
