One of the most widely publicized missing persons cases in Greenville’s history began 19 years ago today.
Sarah Kinslow was 14 when she disappeared on May 1, 2001 after being dropped off by her father near Greenville Middle School, which she attended at the time. Her disappearance has been reported during the years in both local and national media outlets, but Kinslow was never located.
Kinslow was 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighed 105 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair at the time of her disappearance.
A search was conducted for Kinslow in September 2013 by the Greenville Police Department and the North Carolina-based (Community United Effort) CUE Center. The search included multiple locations in Hunt County, including the Quinlan area.
In a statement issued following the search, Greenville Police Chief Daniel J. Busken said the effort was not based on any new leads in the case.
Kinslow was also featured in a candlelight vigil in October 2018 conducted by the volunteer group Texas Advocates for the Missing to remember and call attention to six people from Hunt County who have disappeared over more than three decades.
If anyone has any information concerning the whereabouts of Sarah Kinslow, they are asked to contact the Greenville Police Department at 903-457-2900 or Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903-457-2929.
