The following is a list of the contested races included on the May 6 elections in Hunt County.

NOTE: Not all races will be on all ballots.

Director, Caddo Basin SUD

Vote for None or One

Tommy Ellison

Gene Martin

Caddo Mills ISD Trustee

Vote for None, One or Two

Courtney Melton

Kevin Mosher

Jay Thomason

Nanette Mulkey

Ruben Terry

Caddo Mills Independent School District Proposition A

Vote for None or One

The issuance of $240,000,000 of bonds by the Caddo Mills Independent School District for school facilities and land, ands levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

Caddo Mills Independent School District Proposition B

Vote for None or One

The issuance of $50,000,000 of bonds by the Caddo Mills Independent School District for a baseball/softball complex and a football/soccer/track/band stadium at Caddo Mills High School and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

Mayor, City of Caddo Mills

Vote for None or One

Chris Davies

City Council, City of Caddo Mills

Unexpired Term

Vote for None or One

Shawn Bentley

City Council, City of Caddo Mills

Full Term

Vote for None, One or Two

Wally Leto

Jerrit Judie

Lori Howell

Emily Delia

Michael Reid

Shereen Ellis

Noah Harnick

Justin Poppelreiter

Michelle Butler

City of Caddo Mills, Proposition A

Vote for None or One

The legal sale of all alcoholic beverages, including mixed beverages.

For

Against

Campbell Independent School District Proposition A

Vote for None or One

The issuance of $10,300,000 for school building bonds for the construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion and equipment of school buildings in the district and the levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

Mayor, City of Celeste, 2 Year Term

Vote for None or One

Shaunna Cole

City Council, City of Celeste, 2 Year Term

Vote for None, One, or Two

Kolton Phillips

Kimetha Lyday

Tyler LaFavers

Community ISD Trustee, Place 4, 4 Year Term

Vote for None or One

Marc Stanfield

Community ISD Trustee, Place 5, 4 Year Term

Vote for None or One

Jana Hunter

Community ISD Trustee, Place 6, 4 Year Term

Vote for None or One

Sean Walker

Shana Turney

Community ISD Trustree, Place 7, 4 Year Term

Vote for None or One

Randy McCuistion

Deborah Anderson

City Council, City of Greenville, Place 3

Vote for None or One

Philip R. Spencer

Kristen Ciara Washington

Greenville ISD Trustee, District 2

Vote for None or One

Trena Stafford

Anji Taylor

City Council, City of Hawk Cove, Place 1

Vote for None or One

Rebecca Bernardi

Stephanie Bishop

City Council, City of Hawk Cove, Place 3

Vote for None or One

Roger Vance

Mark Beatte

City Council, City of Hawk Cove, Place 5

Vote for None or One

Amanda Adkins

Dotty Spence

City of Lone Oak Proposition A

The reauthorization of local sales and use tax in the City of Lone Oak at the rate of one-fourth (1/4) of one percent (1%) to continue providing revenue for the maintenance and repair of the municipal streets.

For

Against

Mayor, Town of Poetry

Vote for None or One

Tara Senkevech

Haley Dennis

Council Member, Town of Poetry

Vote for None, One, Two, Three, Four or Five

Chad West

Jonathan Blake

Mike Jaffe

Ivy Campbell

Jennifer McFarlane

Patrick Smith

Terry Fowler

Tom Anderson

Simeon White

Quinlan Independent School District Proposition A

Vote for None or One

The issuance of $25,000,000 of bonds by the Quinlan Independent School District for instructional facilities and transportation facility and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

Mayor, City of Union Valley

Vote for None or One

Craig Waskow

Commissioner, City of Union Valley

Vote for None, One or Two

Alan Atwood

Therasa Curtis

David Kelton Fluker

Dianna Lawhorn

Mayor, City of Wolfe City 2 Year Term

Vote for None or One

Jamie Malone Moore

City Council, City of Wolfe City, Full Term

Vote for None, One or Two

Amy Pickering

Deana Williams

Cassie Laverty

Wolfe City ISD Trustee

Vote for None, One or Two

Chester Adams

Brad Moore

Charmayne Cherry-Scott

Reneé Staley

