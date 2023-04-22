The following is a list of the contested races included on the May 6 elections in Hunt County.
NOTE: Not all races will be on all ballots.
Director, Caddo Basin SUD
Vote for None or One
Tommy Ellison
Gene Martin
Caddo Mills ISD Trustee
Vote for None, One or Two
Courtney Melton
Kevin Mosher
Jay Thomason
Nanette Mulkey
Ruben Terry
Caddo Mills Independent School District Proposition A
Vote for None or One
The issuance of $240,000,000 of bonds by the Caddo Mills Independent School District for school facilities and land, ands levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
For
Against
Caddo Mills Independent School District Proposition B
Vote for None or One
The issuance of $50,000,000 of bonds by the Caddo Mills Independent School District for a baseball/softball complex and a football/soccer/track/band stadium at Caddo Mills High School and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
For
Against
Mayor, City of Caddo Mills
Vote for None or One
Chris Davies
City Council, City of Caddo Mills
Unexpired Term
Vote for None or One
Shawn Bentley
City Council, City of Caddo Mills
Full Term
Vote for None, One or Two
Wally Leto
Jerrit Judie
Lori Howell
Emily Delia
Michael Reid
Shereen Ellis
Noah Harnick
Justin Poppelreiter
Michelle Butler
City of Caddo Mills, Proposition A
Vote for None or One
The legal sale of all alcoholic beverages, including mixed beverages.
For
Against
Campbell Independent School District Proposition A
Vote for None or One
The issuance of $10,300,000 for school building bonds for the construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion and equipment of school buildings in the district and the levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase.
For
Against
Mayor, City of Celeste, 2 Year Term
Vote for None or One
Shaunna Cole
City Council, City of Celeste, 2 Year Term
Vote for None, One, or Two
Kolton Phillips
Kimetha Lyday
Tyler LaFavers
Community ISD Trustee, Place 4, 4 Year Term
Vote for None or One
Marc Stanfield
Community ISD Trustee, Place 5, 4 Year Term
Vote for None or One
Jana Hunter
Community ISD Trustee, Place 6, 4 Year Term
Vote for None or One
Sean Walker
Shana Turney
Community ISD Trustree, Place 7, 4 Year Term
Vote for None or One
Randy McCuistion
Deborah Anderson
City Council, City of Greenville, Place 3
Vote for None or One
Philip R. Spencer
Kristen Ciara Washington
Greenville ISD Trustee, District 2
Vote for None or One
Trena Stafford
Anji Taylor
City Council, City of Hawk Cove, Place 1
Vote for None or One
Rebecca Bernardi
Stephanie Bishop
City Council, City of Hawk Cove, Place 3
Vote for None or One
Roger Vance
Mark Beatte
City Council, City of Hawk Cove, Place 5
Vote for None or One
Amanda Adkins
Dotty Spence
City of Lone Oak Proposition A
The reauthorization of local sales and use tax in the City of Lone Oak at the rate of one-fourth (1/4) of one percent (1%) to continue providing revenue for the maintenance and repair of the municipal streets.
For
Against
Mayor, Town of Poetry
Vote for None or One
Tara Senkevech
Haley Dennis
Council Member, Town of Poetry
Vote for None, One, Two, Three, Four or Five
Chad West
Jonathan Blake
Mike Jaffe
Ivy Campbell
Jennifer McFarlane
Patrick Smith
Terry Fowler
Tom Anderson
Simeon White
Quinlan Independent School District Proposition A
Vote for None or One
The issuance of $25,000,000 of bonds by the Quinlan Independent School District for instructional facilities and transportation facility and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
For
Against
Mayor, City of Union Valley
Vote for None or One
Craig Waskow
Commissioner, City of Union Valley
Vote for None, One or Two
Alan Atwood
Therasa Curtis
David Kelton Fluker
Dianna Lawhorn
Mayor, City of Wolfe City 2 Year Term
Vote for None or One
Jamie Malone Moore
City Council, City of Wolfe City, Full Term
Vote for None, One or Two
Amy Pickering
Deana Williams
Cassie Laverty
Wolfe City ISD Trustee
Vote for None, One or Two
Chester Adams
Brad Moore
Charmayne Cherry-Scott
Reneé Staley
