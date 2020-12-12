A bell ringer for the Salvation Army of Hunt County was reportedly wounded Thursday morning in an attack at the Commerce Walmart.
The Herald-Banner received a statement this afternoon from Jennifer Moya, The Salvation Army, Divisional Director of Service Extension, who was responding to the newspaper’s request for information about the incident.
“The Salvation Army has been made aware of an incident involving one of our bell ringers in Commerce, Texas, on Thursday, December 10, 2020,” Moya said. “The bell ringer was assaulted by a member of the public who attempted to steal the red kettle. A police report was completed at the time of the assault. Unfortunately, as a result of the incident the bell ringer required medical attention for injuries to his hand. We are troubled by this isolated incident. The safety of Salvation Army employees, volunteers, and the public is of our utmost concern.”
Calls to the Commerce Police Department Thursday requesting additional information had not been returned as of press time Saturday.
Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks was contacted Thursday and said he had heard of a brief lockdown at the store Thursday morning and had offered assistance to the police department, but was told the situation was under control.
There is no word on the extent of the victim's injuries or whether anyone has been taken into custody concerning the attack.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.