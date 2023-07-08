The Royse City Police Department investigated a fatal automobile vs. pedestrian accident early Friday morning.
The Royse City Police Department issued a statement indicating it has received a call at 2:30 a.m. of a pedestrian who was struck by an 18-wheeler on eastbound Interstate 30 in the area between Erby Campbell and FM 548. The pedestrian was deceased upon officers’ arrival.
The department said that based on physical evidence, it appears the pedestrian was in the lane of travel when struck and killed. The identify of the pedestrian could not be determined at the time of the accident.
Later in the morning around 5:03 a.m. the department received a missing person report of a 22-year-old female from Royse City. The description of the female matched the description of the deceased pedestrian. The identify of the deceased was being withheld pending positive identification.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was the person who reported the accident and was cooperating with the investigators.
