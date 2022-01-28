A 14-year-old Royse City High School student was arrested after police officers located a loaded 9 mm handgun in his backpack Friday morning, according to the Royse City Police Department.
At about 8:30 a.m., Royse City police were notified by high school administrators that multiple individuals had reported that a student had a firearm in a backpack on campus, according to police. The school resource officer, along with multiple officers responded to the school, and the student was quickly located on campus and detained without incident. The student was unarmed and without a backpack at the time of detention. The student’s backpack was soon located in an office on campus and the gun was discovered in the backpack, according to police.
The student has been charged with possession of firearm in a prohibited place, a third-degree felony.
“The Royse City Police Department is thankful for the individuals who came forward and reported this serious situation to the school administrators. We are also thankful to the Royse City Independent School District officials for their continued cooperation with law enforcement when it comes to all matters related to the safety and security of everyone on their campuses,” the police department said in a news release.
The incident remained under investigation Friday by the Royse City Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.