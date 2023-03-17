An Amber Alert out of Royse City for a missing child has been cancelled. The little boy was safely returned Thursday night and his father was placed under arrest, according to the Royse City Police Department.
An Amber Alert had been issued for Jordan Sangbong, a 2-year-old from Royse City. On Wednesday, March 15, the Royse City Police Department and Child Protective Services were investigating an allegation that Daddy Sangbong, the child's father, had physically assaulted another one of his children, a 6-year-old male. The 6-year-old was taken into protective custody during the investigation. A determination was made by CPS to remove the 2-year-old child from the home as well, according to Royse City police.
On Wednesday, March 15, at 10:05 p.m., officers and CPS arrived at the home on Mohan Street in Royse City but the father had fled on foot with the 2-year-old just prior to their arrival. A search of the area was conducted. The father and the child could not be located.
Meanwhile, an arrest warrant was issued for the father alleging injury to a child, a third-degree felony.
Jordan Sangbong, the 2-year-old, was returned Thursday night after an attorney working with the father contacted the Royse City Police Department and agreed to turn in Daddy Sangbong. A family member later brought Jordan to the Royse City Police Department. He was in good condition, unharmed and has been turned over to Child Protective Services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.