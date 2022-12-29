Area residents will have a chance next month to learn about all the changes — and there will be many — coming to Interstate 30 in the future.
The Royse City Chamber of Commerce has scheduled its next luncheon for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 at The Quest Church, 6107 W. Interstate 30, No. 100, Royse City.
Guest speaker for the program will be W.D. “Dee” Hilton, chairman of the Hunt County Transportation Steering Committee. The steering committee comprises government and business leaders from Hunt County and the cities of Greenville, Commerce, Quinlan, Caddo Mills and Royse City.
The steering committee has helped oversee projects undertaken as part of a $24 million road bond package approved by voters in November 2016.
Hilton has said previously that the I-30 plan calls for widening the interstate from four to six lanes through Hunt County and could begin sometime around 2026.
Before that happens, multiple interchanges along I-30 — at FM 1570, FM 1903 and FM 36 — will need to be rebuilt.
Subsequent to construction of the interchanges, the travel lanes of I-30 will increase from 4 lanes to 6 lanes between Royse City and Greenville.
There is also a plan to extend FM 1903/FM 36 to join with FM 6 just west of Caddo Mills to create a regional road that will give access from the Wylie, Nevada and Josephine area all the way to Interstate 30.
Seats for the luncheon are $20 each.
For more information, go to the Royse City Chamber of Commerce’s website.
