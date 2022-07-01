It is back to school week for hundreds of former Greenville students.
The Ross, Washington, Carver Alumni Association (RWCAA) Reunion celebrates former teachers, students, administrators, friends, and the descendants of Greenville’s historical African-American high school. The four-day event begins Thursday with the theme of “One Moment in Time.”
It has been a longer-than-usual interim for the biennial reunion, which typically draws a crowd of up to 2,000 alumni. The 2020 event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rev. Phillip M. Dukes, RWCAA president, said the origins of the reunion began in 1979.
The first reunion was held in July 1980 with graduates attending from class members dating back to 1926.
Registration for the reunion begins at 8 p.m. tonight at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center in Greenville.
A full slate of activities begin Friday, with golf, a casino tour, bowling and a visit to a museum scheduled. A talent program starts at noon, and at 9 p.m. there will be the “Around The World” dance at the Civic Center. The theme for the event is The 70s and guests are being invited to wear appropriate attire.
The reunion luncheon is at noon Saturday at the Civic Center. Guest speaker is Dr. Kristin N. Dukes, dean for Institutional Diversity at Allegheny College in Meadville, Pa.
A semi-formal dance is scheduled at the Civic Center starting at 9 p.m. Saturday.
The reunion celebration concludes Sunday morning with a worship service at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, with Rev. Micah D. Johnson as pastor. Minister Nikita Blakley of New Jerusalem Baptist Church will be the guest speaker.
Those wanting additional information can contact Sarah R. (Pitts) Skillerns at 903-455-8533 or via email at mamato4@sbcglobal.net or rwcalumni@gmail.com.
