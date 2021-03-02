Ron-de-Voux returns

Anglers, hunters and outdoors enthusiasts are being invited to a free event in Greenville this coming weekend.
Luke Clayton, whose column is featured in the Herald-Banner and is a renowned outdoor writer and radio show host, is presenting his annual Winter Outdoor Ron-de-voux! between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, March 6 on four acres under the oak trees at 1408 Stonewall Street, next to CARQUEST Henley Auto Supply.
Sponsors and vendors are expected to be on hand to promote cooking, hunting and outdoor gear as well as crafts, jewelry, leather, clothing, fishing supplies, cooking equipment, along with an antique car show and more.
Food vendors will also available and additional vendors are welcome to participate.
Anyone needing additional information can call 903-456-3048.
