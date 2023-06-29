Traveling to or through Royse City along Interstate 30 may be longer than usual late tonight.
The Royse City Police Department has reported that, weather permitting, the Texas Department of Transportation and/or Farmers Electric Cooperative will be conducting a rolling closure of I-30 in Royse City, starting at 10 p.m. tonight, Thursday.
The closure, which was rescheduled from earlier this month, is to remove an overhead crossing near Circle drive just to the west of Erby Campbell Blvd.
All traffic will be stopped for no longer than 15 minutes.
The plan is to utilize only one rolling closure, however if additional closures are needed traffic will be allowed to resume normal flow before another stoppage occurs.
