The Rockwall Police Department issued the following statement this afternoon concerning a reported terroristic threat incident targeting Rockwall High School:
On December 16, 2021 at approximately 11:30P.M, the Rockwall Police Department became aware of a possible threat to Rockwall High School by an unknown student. The threats involved texting of photos of simulated firearms/AirSoft guns and threats of shooting at school. Rockwall High School Resource Officers immediately began to investigate the threat in coordination with Rockwall Independent School District Staff.
Upon further investigation, officers discovered the source of the threats was a juvenile male student and determined that he was not at school today. Officers contacted the student at home and he was taken into custody for the offense of Terroristic Threat, a 3rd Degree Felony.
At no point during the investigation were any students in danger. Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Rockwall Police Department at 972-771-7724.

