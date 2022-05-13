Paris -- Here's a look at work planned in Hunt and Rains Counties for the week starting May 16, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
Sidewalk and Curb Ramp Project (several counties): The contractor has set barricades at the Wolfe City, Texas, location. The contractor is currently working on Santa Fe Street and FM 816 and is nearing completion in this area. The project is wrapping up in the downtown area of Wolfe City. The contractor has been working on forming and pouring concrete on sidewalks and driveways, weather permitting. This project will improve pedestrian sidewalks and construct ADA-compliant curb ramps at these locations: Hunt County, SH 34 at Crockett Street to SH 34 at FM 816 in Wolfe City. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.
FM 903, Hunt County: From US 380 to FM 1569 South. The contractor has set barricades and bulletin boards and advance warning signs. The contractor has finished ditches, base for the prime coat, performed a ride test, prime coated, and temporary striped mile one. The contractor is reworking base, placing geogrid, and hauling flex base on mile two. The contractor has finished pouring the cross structures. The contractor will be pouring concrete driveways, working on driveway pipe and safety end treatments.
FM 275, Rains County: from SH 19 to FM 514. The contractor has completed widening and reworking existing base for the last section of the project. The contractor has finished flex base hauling and placing in the last section. The contractor has begun cement treatment on the last section of the project. The contractor has completed the 150-foot bridge deck pour. The contractor continues setting safety end treatments and driveway pipe on the south side of the project. Please be aware of lane closures, detours, and watch for work zones and workers when traveling in this area.
SH 276, Hunt County: from FM 36 to SH 34 (Quinlan Bypass). The contractor has placed project barricades and has prepared and cleared the right-of-way. The contractor has performed a traffic switch for northbound and southbound traffic on Spur 264 to complete the concrete pavement on the east half of Spur 264. The contractor continues grading flex base on SH 276 from east of the bridge approach to the proposed CRCP section, fine grade embankment work on the west end of the project, and prep work for geo-grid and flex base. The contractor started the CRCP section on the east side of the bridge approach. Please be aware of lane closures and watch for work zones and workers when traveling in this area.
FM 1566, Hunt County: from FM 272 near Celeste to State Highway 34. The contractor has placed prime coat on the beginning mile. The contractor has placed temporary stripe on the first mile. The contractor has finished mailbox turnouts. The contractor is working on the proposed signing for the project. Seal coat for pavement surface will begin soon, weather permitting.
Maintenance crews in Hunt County will be performing overlay operations on FM 2655 to SH 11 in Wolfe City. Crews will be performing potholing at various locations in Hunt County. Maintenance crews will be installing mailboxes, delineators, and signs in various locations. Maintenance crews will be performing herbicide operations at various locations. Please be careful when traveling in these areas, watch out for workers and maintain a safe distance from work crews.
Maintenance crews in Rains County will be performing seal coat prep work on FM 1903 from SH 34 to the I-30 frontage road. Crews will be performing sign installations, mailbox installation, potholing, and debris removal. Maintenance crews will be performing herbicide operations on various roadways. Please watch for lane closures, work zones and workers along the roadway, and maintain a safe distance from work crews.
