Greenville has a new business open.
The Roadster 26 Travel Plaza - One 9 is located at 3004 Interstate 30 East, Exit 97, next to the Lamar Street overpass and will include a convenience store in the middle, a new International House of Pancakes (IHOP) on one side and a new Sonic Drive-In at the other end of the building. Construction at the site began in September 2022 and the initial hiring for the business has begun.
Those interested in additional information can call 430-242-1055 or email greenvilletruckstop@gmail.com
