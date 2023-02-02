Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Fort Worth TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas... Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County. South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan affecting Rockwall, Hunt and Kaufman Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Moderate out of bank flooding will occur. A few rural roads closures will be needed along the river reach. Moderate flooding will occur along the river through Greenville. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 5.3 feet. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late this morning to 16.8 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon to 5.7 feet early Sunday afternoon. &&