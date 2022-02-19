Hunt County and the surrounding region of North Texas can expect to see a little bit of everything during the next few days in terms of weather conditions, from spring like temperatures and fire dangers this weekend, to chances of thunderstorms and a potential return to a wintry mix by mid-week.
Hunt County was forecast to again be under a “very high” risk of fire danger Sunday and a “high” risk Monday by the Texas A&M Forest Service, due to the continued severe drought conditions and gusty winds.
Hunt County is NOT under a ban on outdoor burning, but fire officials are urging anyone who intends to do a controlled burn to use extra precautions or to delay the activity until better conditions are available.
And conditions will be changing this week.
The National Weather Service forecast was calling for a high near 64 under sunny skies today and a low around 37 tonight.
Clouds should be increasing Sunday, with a high near 68, but with winds gusting as high as 25 mph.
A low around 54 is expected Sunday night, with south wind gusts as high as 25 mph.
There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon Monday, with a high near 78 and south wind gusts as high as 30 mph.
The extended forecast as of Saturday afternoon was calling for increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms early Tuesday morning, then dropping temperatures and the potential for showers mixed with sleet Wednesday night into Thursday.
