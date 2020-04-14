On Aug. 3, 2010 Heather Leann Pope of Royse City was found deceased and buried in a shallow grave behind an abandoned residence in the 10100 block of Cedar Hill Road in Quinlan.
Pope’s ’s family was attempting to locate her when they made the discovery behind a residence in an area off FM 751.
In April 2019 the Pope family met with Sgt. Jeff Haines, Coordinator for Hunt County Crime Stoppers, and offered a donation of $8,500.00 in order to increase the total reward to $10,000.00 for information leading to the arrest person or persons responsible for the death of Heather Leann Pope.
Anyone with information can contact the Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903-457-2929 or by the P3 app available on the Apple and Android markets and all you will remain anonymous.
Any information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for Heather Leann Pope’s murder will be eligible for the reward up to $10,000.
“I feel confident that someone out there knows what happened to Heather and who was responsible,” said Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks. “The tipster will remain anonymous and all we are asking is for the killer to be brought to justice.”
