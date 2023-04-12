AUSTIN — The state Senate voted Tuesday in favor of establishing a Texas University Fund to enhance research opportunities for state institutions.
In the 1870s, the state legislature set aside 2.1 million acres in West Texas for the establishment of the Permanent University Fund, or PUF.
Money earned from leasing the land to oil and gas companies as well as other revenue-generating activities helped fill the fund’s coffers. That money in turn — by state constitution — is distributed to the state’s two flagship institutions, the University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M University.
However, as other public institutions grow in prominence, their funding lags behind. Senate Bill 19 looks to change that.
It creates an endowment of around $3.4 billion to help fund research opportunities at public universities outside of University of Texas and Texas A&M University.
Those universities include Texas Tech, the University of Houston, Texas State University, and the University of North Texas.
The senate also passed Senate Joint Resolution 5, which requires voter approval of the fund in November.
“The TUF will provide funding for eligible research universities and is a big win for higher education in Texas,” state Sen. Joan Huffman, Houston Republican and author of the bill.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Republican, named the creation of the fund a top priority this session.
He said it was necessary as the Texas’ economy and population continue to grow rapidly, so does its workforce needs.
“Cutting-edge research and innovation are occurring at Texas universities, adding fuel to our economic engine. The new Texas University Fund will provide funding for our non-Permanent University Fund universities so we can continue powering the Texas and American economy forward for decades to come,” he said in a statement following the vote.
The bill received bipartisan support, passing 30-1. State Sen. Bob Hall, R-Edgewood, was the only senator to vote against the measure.
Hall did not respond to requests for comment on why he voted against the bill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.