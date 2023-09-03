By Laurie White-King
Herald-Banner
Texas has a well-documented pet over-population problem and nobody knows it better than the women and men who spend their time on the front lines of shelters and rescues. Recently I visited four local animal shelters to start my education. Now I visit three local rescues to try to make better sense of the issue.
“I don’t know if it’s the right word but I call it an epidemic,” LD Garrison of Hunt County Pets Alive said. “We’re in extreme circumstances.”
With dog and cat populations exploding everywhere, sometimes reporting on this story feels like covering a war, or at least the vernacular mirrors it. On one side are the neglectful owners who fail to spay or neuter their animals and the unfortunate disowners (roughly 40% of shelter populations are owner surrenders) who, when asked why they would relinquish their pets to the fates of the shelter system, cited a lack of space or financial instability more often than not.
On the defending side are animal control officers and shelter workers doing their best to prevail in an endless struggle to manage and if possible, save the lives of their tenants. Currently, even designated “kill” shelters prefer not to add to the more than 3 million dogs and cats euthanized each year in this country.
Thanks to a grassroots movement of animal “adoptions” and “rescues” many shelters don’t have to.
Individual rescues have been around as long as there have been animal lovers but it wasn’t until the 1990s that they began to organize collectively and become recognized as a viable alternative to euthanasia. A grassroots movement of independents – known as “adoptions” and “rescues” – dug in all around the country intent on saving one animal’s life at a time. The movement’s image evolved through the next few decades and went from being a disdained as a group of “old lady cat hoarders” to a powerful lobby of dedicated animal lovers who began to wield enough power to start changing the equation.
Today, adoptions and rescues have become an essential resource to the shelter system – providing sanctuary, care and, most importantly time for the animal to be placed in a forever home. That is the hope.
Locally, that line of defense is wearing thin.
“We’ve seen a huge increase in surrenders,” Royse City senior animal control officer Jaclyn Whalley said. “Every day. Sometimes I’ll get up to 10 a day.”
She says the story goes, “‘I have this dog I don’t want. Can you take it?’ I only have nine kennels. We do good to keep the strays off the street on top of all these owner surrenders. It’s crazy.”
Covid-19 is often blamed for the current surge. A local veterinarian suggested to Garrison that during the pandemic, she saw a steep drop in spaying and neutering – perhaps adding to the current inundation of unwanted dogs and cats. Who knows, says Garrison, but she can speak from personal experience about how Covid affected Hunt County Pets Alive. The rescue was thriving, adoptions were steady and homes were being found for the dogs, even as far away as New York and Wisconsin,
“Until Covid hit,” she says, “And everything came to standstill. It was a big turning point. My volunteers evaporated.” and never came back.
Today she manages the care of 35 dogs alone, all while working a full-time job as almost all rescue owners do.
“It takes two hours to feed and water each day,” she said.
The workload has forced her to stop “all public intakes and totally shut down my cat program” while she repositions her rescue. She says she’s trying to downsize by half.
But still, the animals find her.
As a postal carrier, “I can’t tell you how many dogs I’ve taken in on my route.” Recently, two male dogs were left at her gate. What did you do, she was asked. “I had to open the gate and let them in,”
“You know, somebody made us a really nice sign a while ago, but I’m afraid to put it up.”
East of Caddo Mills is another rescue known as “The Chick With Pits”, a catchy name Dan Goodman claims with a grin was his inspiration. When I visit, I am surprised to find ducks, rabbits and “chickens.” I ask. “Farmers die,” Goodman says, applying a matter of fact manner to my surprise. Now add a muster of white peacocks, a pride of cats and of course, lots of dogs and three burros.
“We took in a pair of donkeys,” says Goodman, “and a couple of days later, that one, (he motions to the darker, prettier one) popped out and we had three. We were kind of surprised.”
Goodman’s wife Joanna started the rescue next to their house a decade ago after Goodman retired from the military.
“Land was cheap then,” he says.
The rescue grew more quickly than they had ever imagined and the number of animals under their care ballooned. As time went on they also saw a darker side to some people’s nature – a boyfriend giving them his ex girlfriend’s dog, folks calling up looking for pit bulls with meanness in mind.
“We learned to be wary when someone called and said first thing, ‘got any pits?’,” said Goodman. “After we tell them they have to fill out an adoption application, they don’t call back.”
Like Garrison, the Goodmans are reluctant to advertise their location and primarily for the same reason – they are full. Possible adoption meetings take place at neutral locations like the park. Goodman also agrees with Garrison about the pet population surge when she says, “We’re in a crisis mode. And we’re not making a dent in it. I don’t know how this is going to end.”
Goodman has his own way of expressing the overpopulation problem, “It’s like using a garden hose to fight a wildfire.”
Last stop is Sadie’s Place, a rescue and adoption facility in Lone Oak started by Steve and Sharon Wilhite. Like many rescues, after they opened, the facility was quickly filled and a robust adoption program blossomed. But as the Wilhites aged, they had to pare down their tidy rescue and wondered how they might manage to keep it going. An angel of a volunteer by the name of Alicia Speas answered the call and now manages the sanctuary.
As we walk through the kennel it becomes obvious that most of the canines living here are old dogs. “The ones nobody wants,” says Speas with heart while she clucks, coos and scratches their ears.”
Before I leave, Speas hands me a flyer.
“We have an adoption event on Saturday, Oct.14 at the Lone Oak Middle School parking lot. Starts at 9 a.m.”, she says. They haven’t had an adoption since March she tells me, but it doesn’t stop her from trying.
An old dog myself, I promise her I will get the info into the paper somehow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.