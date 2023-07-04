Seven candidates are in the running for this fall’s special election to fill the vacant Texas House District 2 seat and most of them are scheduled to enjoy ice cream at an event next week in Sulphur Springs.
Tuesday, Nov. 7 is the special election date to fill the unexpired term in District 2 of the Texas House of Representatives, which represents Hunt, Van Zandt and Hopkins counties.
Of the seven potential candidates that have already lined up, announcing they are planning to run for the post, six are Republicans.
The Bright Star Republican Women group is hosting an Ice Cream Social for the GOP candidates, starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11 at the Buford Park Pavillion, 733 Connally St. in Sulphur Springs.
The six Republican Party candidates currently in the running include former Greenville City Council members Brent Money and Doug Roszhart, Jill S. Dutton; Heath Enix Hyde; Krista Schild and Kenneth Neal Barker.
Former Place 3 Council member Kristen Ciara Washington is the only Democratic Party candidate in the race to decide who will replace Bryan Slaton.
Slaton was expelled from the Texas House May 9, becoming the first member of the Legislature to be cast out of office since 1927.
The expulsion was unanimous, even after Slaton resigned following the release of a report which determined that he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with an aide.
Candidates who wish to have their names placed on the special election ballot must file their applications with the Secretary of State no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Early voting will begin Monday, Oct. 23.
